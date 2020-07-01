Wednesday July 01, 2020

After a long tug-of-war between the ‘Nerazzurri’ and Manchester United, finally the historical goalscorer of the Chilean team will stay to complete the Italian tournament in July. But there is still no agreement for the ‘Wonder Boy’ to play the Europa League in August.

Alexis Sánchez received good news. After the official termination of his loan at Inter Milan on June 30, the ‘Boy Wonder’ was authorized by Manchester United to complete the Italian tournament with the cast led by Antonio Conte.

After several weeks of intense negotiations, finally the ‘Wonder Boy’ will be able to close the campaign with the Lombards in Series A, which has the estimated end date of the first weekend of August, this after the recess due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

However, the historical scorer of the ‘Roja’ has assured his presence in the ‘Nerazzurri’ only for the Italian tournament, since in the ‘red devils’ they have not yet decided to facilitate the Tocopillano for the Europa League, where they could be rivals from the quarterfinals.

According to what was published by La Gazzetta dello Sport, « Manchester United does not want to meet Alexis Sánchez ». Therefore, now Inter and the ‘red devils’ must define the formula with which they can extend or not the transfer with a view to the continental tournament.

The first challenge after the extension of the loan for the two-time World Cup with Chile at an adult level will be the clash with Brescia this Wednesday, July 1, starting at 13:30 (Chile time).