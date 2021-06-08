Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal are in danger with Inter’s cuts plan

06/07/2021 at 8:24 PM CEST

Achraf’s signing for PSG is only a matter of time. As reported this Monday by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the negotiations between Inter and the French team face the final stretch. As the Italian press announced weeks ago, the Moroccan international has been chosen by the ‘Nerazzurri’ directive as a sacrifice to save the damaged accounts of the champion of the A series.

Hakimi arrived in Milan last summer in exchange for 45 million euros. One year and one ‘Scudetto‘later, Inter could get 70′ kilos’ for the Madrid youth squad. The sale is expected to be completed within a maximum period of ten days.

So far, few news. However, ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ reported this Monday that the sale of Achraf it might not be enough to square the numbers. President Steven Zhang will return to China after making the CEO’s duties very clear Beppe Marotta. Beyond the sale of Hakimi, the leader asks to cut expenses without any other of his stars leaving the Giuseppe Meazza. Especially, Romelu Lukaku Y Lautaro Martinez.

Thus, the sanitation operation involves reducing the wage bill. One of those listed is Arturo vidal. The Chilean missed the second half of the season, coinciding with the best moment of the Inter, and charges 6.5 ‘kilos’ a year. His intention is to continue, but the club sees his continuity as unsustainable.

With Alexis SanchezLikewise, an agreement will be reached to reduce his salary if the tocopillano wishes to continue. Moreover, it will not be renewed at Kolarov and the Cagliari wants to Nainggolan if it arrives with the freedom letter. This is football in times of coronavirus.