Wednesday June 24, 2020

Alexis Sánchez returned to start at Inter after almost four months, a duel in which he provided an assist in the 3-3 against Sassuolo at Giuseppe Meazza. However, Antonio Conte’s squad let out the victory and fell eight points behind Serie A leader Juventus.

Almost four months had to pass before Alexis Sánchez returned to start at Inter. The coronavirus pandemic slowed down the development of the Chilean after the injury suffered in October 2019 and forced him to undergo surgery. For this reason, the man from Tocopilla lived with enthusiasm his return to the starting line-up, although the result was not as expected: he equaled 3-3 with Sassuolo at Giuseppe Meazza.

118 days after the victory over Ludogorets by the Europa League, the Chilean was from the start in the eleventh of Antonio Conre, who did not have a good time against the ‘neroverdi’ by date 27 of Series A, because Francesco Caputo set the account opening for the visit at 4 ′.

The ‘Wonder Boy’ could equal the 12 ′ with a header that went by a few centimeters.

The former Manchester United attacker did not have much food from his teammates, so he could not gravitate much in the duel. At 41 ′ Romelu Lukaku put the penalty parity.

And four minutes later came Alexis’ assistance, which allowed Cristiano Biraghi to overtake the homeowners. Without shining, Inter could not make a difference and at 62 ′ the go Roja ’historical scorer gave his place to Lautaro Martínez.

Gagliardini wasted 3-1 with an empty goal at 64 ′. And at 81 ′ Domenico Berardi put the 2-2 penalty. Borja Valero ahead of the ‘nerazzurri’ again at 86 ′, but at 89 ′ Giangiacomo Magnani decreed the final equality 3-3.

With this tie, Inter were left with 58 units, eight below the Juventus leader, a difference that they will seek to reduce during the visit to Parma on June 28. For its part, Sassuolo remains in twelfth place with 33 points.

Image gallery