Alexis Ohanian announced this Friday that she had resigned from the Reddit board and that she will donate her future earnings to “serve the black community.”

The co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian He resigned from the board of the technology company and urged the company to replace him with a black person.

The tech entrepreneur also pledged to earmark his future earnings on his shares of Reddit, a site for forums for the exchange of news and opinions, to “serve the black community.”

In a series of tweets posted this Friday, he said he was doing it “like a father who needs to respond to his black daughter when she asks, ‘What did you do?'”

Ohanian announces her decision after several days of protests in the United States against police brutality and racial inequality.

The protests were sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd after a white police officer rested his knee on the first man’s neck for several minutes.



. Alexis Ohanian co-founded Reddit in 2005.

Ohanian, who is married to the black tennis champion Serena Williams, said he would donate $ 1 million to Know Your Rights Camp, a nonprofit organization started by the former player of the National Football League (NFL). Colin Kaepernick.

“I think resigning at this point may be an act of leadership by people in power,” he said in a video. “To all who fight to fix our broken nation: do not stop.”

pic.twitter.com/k8Xkj15uaN – Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

Ohanian founded the Reddit social media website 15 years ago with his college roommates. Aaron Swartz and Steve Huffman.

He resigned from his daily duties in 2018, but until now had held a position on the company’s board.

Reddit appointed its first female board member, Porter Gale, in 2019.

But the website has come under fire for hosting forums promoting racist content. The company has banned groups like r / blackpeoplehate and r / MillionDollarExtreme, from the alt-right far-right movement.



RedditReddit has been criticized for being a platform used to spread hate speech.

It has also “quarantined” a pro-Trump forum, r / TheDonald, making sure its content doesn’t appear in searches or recommendations on the website.

Former CEO Ellen K. Pao also criticized the company.

“You can not say [Black Lives Matter] when Reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hatred all day long, ”he wrote in a tweet Monday in response to a letter from CEO Steve Huffman.

Visit all our coverage

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download the latest version of our app and activate them to not miss our best content.