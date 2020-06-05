Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, announced through a blog post that resigned this Friday to the board of directors of the company affirming that it is “the right thing” of protests against the police brutality against the African American community in the United States. Reddit has been heavily criticized as a focal point of racist and misogynistic conversations in that nation.

“I co-founded Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging. The right thing must be done a long time ago. I am doing this for myself, my family and my country. I write this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks, “What did you do?” He said.

Ohanian said he asked his teammates to replace him with “a black candidate” And he assured that he will use his future earnings in Reddit actions “to serve the black community, mainly to curb racial hatred, and I am starting with a $ 1 million pledge to the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp.”

I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.⁰ It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. – Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

“I think resignation may be an act of leadership by people in power right now,” Ohanian said in a video on Instagram, included in the post, in which he recited his announcement.

Reddit is a global forum and one of the first mass online gathering places that popularized and prioritized the idea of ​​unrestricted freedom of expression, something that has been changing in the past two years that have been on the hunt for groups of white supremacists.