Alexis Davis vs. Pannie Kianzad announced for UFC 263

A women’s bantamweight bout is the newest addition to UFC 263. Alexis Davis will face Pannie Kianzad.

The fight was announced by the organization on Tuesday afternoon.

Davis, comes from beating Sabina mazo by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 20. The victory ended with a three-game losing streak. A new victory would give him some peace of mind in the Octagon.

Kianzad, it will seek to extend its grand phase in the octagon. The Swede is on a three-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Sijara Eubanks by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 17.

UFC 263 It will be held on June 12 at the Gila River Arena on Glendale, Arizona.