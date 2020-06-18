Alexis Ayala in mourning after the loss of a relative, the virus continues to take lives | Instagram

The famous actor Alexis Ayala stands mourning after losing his partner after several days of fighting in the hospital and now he is overcoming a very difficult family moment because of the fearful evil.

It was in an interview for The sun rises that Alexis shared the news of the loss of her relative, who failed yesterday June 16, being a victim of the virus after having fought against him for several days in the hospital.

The biggest reason the actor decided to talk about this very personal topic was for make aware those who do not believe in the virus.

It is not a game, it is very serious, you have to take care of yourself, ”said the actor.

Similarly, Ayala invited and implored people to not leave their houses Unless it is something of utmost importance, just as he asked for respect for the privacy of his family since it has been a very difficult time.

There are things that continue, that we have to keep going, there are things that must also serve to let people know that they are very serious, that they have to take care of themselves, that you have to respect healthy distance, ”said Alexis.

It should be noted that the actor for the same reason Privacy commented that will not reveal the name the family member who lost his life during this pandemic.

Getting to talk about the name and this and that, is something that we keep in our hearts, in our family and is where we remember it, « he said.

On the other hand, Alexis commented that he is already enlisting with his partners the reopening of the restaurant « The Peladito«

Furthermore, in recent days he confirmed his return to soap operas, adding to a melodrama that will be seen on the Las Estrellas channel, and will be produced by Televisa and Ignacio Sada.

It will star Michelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera, and the rest of the cast is completed by Víctor González, Scarlet Gruber, Olivia Bucio, Eugenia Cauduro, Sara Corrales and Manuel Ojeda, among others.