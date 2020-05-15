It is a bullfight with content.

With this expression, the reggaeton duo composed by Alexis and Fido describe the musical essence of the songs that make up their new album, La Escuela, which opens today with the illusion of both in tow.

“It is not a perreo music of ‘dance and move’, but we take the concepts and we put a letter so strong so that the perreo does not feel the same as that of others,” replied urban exponent Alexis via video call from his home in Medellín, Colombia.

“With this new album we bring what people loved about Alexis and Fido at first, but updated to what is happening today in terms of lyrics and rhythms. It is a bullfight with content, that makes sense, ”emphasized the artist, accompanied from a distance, also by video call, from his musical partner Fido, from his residence in Orlando, Florida.

The musical production, which includes hits like Dale ParaTra and Reggaeton ton (with the Venezuelan singer Nacho), took a long time to hit the market, but for the “Reyes del perreo”, the wait was worth it.

“There are many mixed feelings. We had been without a production for more than five years, and this has been a great sacrifice, “said Raúl Alexis Ortiz. “We are crazy because the album comes out so that people can listen to our new music and program ourselves for what is going to be this year, a lot of work, despite the fact that we cannot continue making the presentations, but through the networks we have a plan quite loaded. We hope that people are aware of us so that they can enjoy it ”.

The list of collaborators of the album, which of 17 songs has 13 unpublished, includes veterans such as Don Omar (Do not go) and the duo Baby Rasta and Gringo (En la mira), and other urban exponents of the new generation such as Nio García and Magical Casper (Caliber) and Jon Z (Tantric Language), among others.

“It is pure rumba,” Fido described. “What we are looking for is respect for the perreo, that they enjoy a quality album, a lot of reggaeton dance music. It is what we are looking for, to feel that essence of Alexis and Fido, that essence that we never abandon, that will always be in all the songs, “added Joel Martínez, who from time to time highlighted the motivation for the album’s name.

“In the reggaeton movement there is what is the old school and the new school. Since we are like an institution in bullfighting, we wanted to call it The school so that it is easier than Alexis and Fido from now on we are going to be ‘The school’, because it is like we are the teachers of bullfighting, “he emphasized.

The reggaeton player also revealed that despite the pauses on stage as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, creativity is still present.

“In the creative process of continuing to work music, one is here all the time writing. In that we continue valid. Presentations, you have to wait to see what happens. “

Still waiting

Last year, Alexis revealed that as part of the process in his desire to live in Florida with his wife, the Venezuelan Evelyn Montilla, they already had an approved visa, but were waiting for an interview with the American embassy.

“Everything is stopped right now because the coronavirus is closed. We were going to do the interview in February and since December we were coming with these coronavirus winds, so we had to stop, ”he regretted. “Everything has become very complicated, but we continue with the rhythm of God,” he said. “When that will happen, we are ready to take that step. What happens is that things in life as such have prevented us. But hopefully it will be soon, because I am crazy because my family knows the girl (Evenly Joy) personally ”.

