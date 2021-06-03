Alexia Rivas will face María Patiño in ‘Friday Deluxe’

Telecinco continues to bet on broadcasting Top Star on Saturdays and Deluxe on Fridays. Thus, this week’s main guest has already been announced: Alexia Rivas. The young woman will go to clarify some of the controversies that have surrounded her in recent weeks.

The space presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez comes after, in his previous installment, he illustrated the Very complicated situation that Lucía Dominguín faced: the kidnapping of their children. This time, Alexia Rivas will have to meet again with María Patiño, who will come as a collaborator, in a context in which the relationship between the two is not at its best.

And it is that, recently they came to light in the audios in which the young man questioned Patiño’s professionalism. The two worked together at Socialité until Merlo’s Place exploded. It was to that program where, according to Rivas in an interview published this Wednesday, Patiño attended an hour before its broadcast began, implying that their involvement in the format was minimal.

Furthermore, he stated that he preferred Nùria Marín as presenter of the program. The young woman arrives after being the penultimate expelled from Survivors 2021. For her part, Patiño defended herself in Save me.

“Me with his age he had already presented. Perhaps with time I will achieve something that I am passionate about, which is to have a hole in my profession. I don’t believe his victimhood. It has not been covered for the first time, it already came out with Alfonso in the robberies agreed when they were protagonists. No one is going to play with my profession, “he said forcefully. In addition, Friday Deluxe will review the last hour of Survivors, with ex-contestants, members of the public and family members.