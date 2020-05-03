Alfonso Merlos could not imagine even in his worst nightmares the commotion that has arisen after a half-naked woman appeared behind him during a videoconference in which he participated live in the Javier Negre program “The State of Alarm”. The images have been circulating on social networks throughout the morning, with thousands of users unable to give credit to what they were seeing and with his girlfriend, Marta López, confessing that she knows exactly who that young woman the journalist was with.

The former ‘Big Brother’ contestant has described as “unpleasant” what happened and he has stopped following Merlos on social networks, but until now the version of the young woman who walked around the journalist’s house with a cup of coffee in hand had not been heard. Now, Semana magazine has contacted her to show who she is and what she thinks of the controversy that has arisen as a result of the images.

The protagonist is Alexia Rivas, a 27-year-old ‘Socialité’ journalist that at first he has refused to make statements but that little by little he has released his tongue. “I’m fine and I’m very calm. People talk a lot, that says more about them than about me“He began expressing. And it is that she has defended herself from many of the accusations that she is receiving, assuring that she does not have a boyfriend and that she can go home as she wants:”A long time ago I broke up with my partner (…). You know what’s up That when you are at home you are dressed as you want and if you have a pool you go to the pool in a bikini“he alleged.

The young woman also reveals that she has been in permanent contact with Alfonso since the images came to light and, although she does not confirm that they are in a relationship, it appears from her words that they have had many encounters: “Of course I have talked to him. We are both well, we are very calm, very happy“The journalist who has gone through various media such as LaSexta, Trece TV or Telecinco told the aforementioned magazine.

Alexia continued adding new statements as the day progressed, and it is that after mid-afternoon she wanted to clarify how is the situation of the supposed triangle between Alfonso Merlos, Marta López and herself: “He said to me, ‘don’t worry Alexia, trust me that you are not going to see absolutely anything’. I am very calm, I have not gotten into anything, they had already left it. Marta López has all my respect“

Alfonso Merlos confesses that they live together

The protagonist of all this history has also made some statements for Semana with which he confirms that he is living with Alexia. “The origin is in my house, it is in a person who lives with me and, therefore, I do not want to add more. That is the situation. For my part, I’m not going to pronounce it in any way“He explained before leaving it still incognito if he has spoken to Marta López since the images went viral.