Alfonso Merlos and Alexia Rivas have become, amid great fuss and not a little drama, one of the most talked about couples in the weeks of confinement. The way in which her affair was made public, through the YouTube direct that the journalist was carrying out, and in which the young woman slipped half naked in the background, raised great dust and It made them and the third in discord, Merlos’s alleged girlfriend, Marta López, the favorite subject of the national salsa.

Since then the media storm has subsided somewhat and The couple has tried to fight the hangover of the ‘Merlos Place’, as the press called the scandal, with a low public profile. In fact, both took a long time to use their respective social media accounts again. Alexia took the first step, the first week of May, and just a few days ago Merlos did the same. And both chose very carefully the first publications with which they decided to return to virtual activity.

To this day, however, the couple seems to have relaxed and does not hesitate to exchange loving or indirect messages through Instagram with those who make it clear that their relationship is in top form. The only thing missing to fully ‘formalize’ their courtship publicly was that they themselves shared a photograph together. And that is just what Alexia has done this Sunday.

The Socialité reporter, as she revealed in her stories, enjoyed a pleasant evening in her garden accompanied by several friends and her boyfriend, and He took advantage of the moment to let himself be portrayed in a conspiratorial posture with him. In the beautiful snapshot, which Alexia also uploaded to her stories, the two appear sitting on the grass, very huddled and smiling. But in addition to this illustrative image, the journalist’s girlfriend wanted to express the idyllic of the moment and how well they are together with a categorical phrase: “Nothing else matters”.

The photography also serves, apart from underlining the fact that their relationship continues solid and strong, to highlight that both are willing to put a bad face on it. And it is necessary to remember that the scandal in which they were involved two months ago has had important effects on the careers and lives of both. The reporter had to ask for a stress leave and her future job, at the moment, is a mystery. And the journalist lost his contract as head of communication for the Bar Association.