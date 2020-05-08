Just a few weeks ago Alexia Rivas was a complete stranger. However, the appearance of the young woman, half naked, in the well-known live video of the journalist Alfonso Merlos turned her overnight into the protagonist of the scandal that the press has named ‘Merlos Place’ (We remember that Merlos still had a romantic relationship with Marta López). The media gale that ensued was most intense and the young journalist chose to minimize your activity on social media waiting for the storm to pass.

Until today, finally, Rivas has reappeared on Instagram, where he has experienced significant growth in followers as a result of the controversy. And it has been done by hand of a post and several stories in which, Without referring directly to the events of the last days or to his relationship with Merlos, he does seem to have slipped several significant messages in this regard.

The reporter from ‘Socialité’ shared first a photograph in which he appears posing on the street with an adorable puppy. And next door, it has revealed the story of how it was done with your pet using at all times the first person plural:

“Iro was found huddled in the corner of a zebra crossing on a cold and rainy day. No one knows how long he had been there, he was drenched and afraid of humans,” he said, “Now he is a happy dog. Is loving, is constantly attached to its owners, his passion is to move the carpets in the house, he prefers the edges of the pizzas than his food 😏 and … IT’S A LITTLE MOOUUCHO. In fact We believe that he has microphones incorporated in his necklace and later reveal state secrets.“

This veiled reference to the other person with whom she shares the condition of owner of the puppy has not gone unnoticed, but Alexia’s stories have been the most striking. Two of them were quotes from Israeli-American pastry chef Ron Israel that said the following: “Fall in love with someone who is your safe place and your greatest adventure” and “Light is easy to love. Show me your darkness”

To top it off, Rivas shared an image of your favorite tattoo, a phrase that bears on the inside of the arm and prays “This too shall pass”. Regarding the snapshot, the reporter has also specified the following: “And yes, this will also happen”. A good listener, few words are enough.