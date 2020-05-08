© Readings

Alexia Rivas

Alexia Rivas decided to get away from it all when controversy broke out over her video at Alfonso Merlos’ house when he was still a couple of Marta López. His appearances have been limited to the two interviews he gave María Patiño for Socialité, a program in which he works, although he is now on leave and his future is in the air, and walks with his dog around Merlos’s house, which now it is also their home.

The young journalist, who she was very active on social media (where he has tripled his number of followers in the last two weeks) has limited himself these days to share a message through stories and only appeared on Mother’s Day to show what he wants and needs his mother, in addition to thank you for all you do for her. But not one of his suggestive photos or a filtered selfie, until today …

Alexia has reappeared on Instagram with a photograph with her puppy, who has become her best companion in these difficult days for her. In a long text he has taken the opportunity to tell the story of his pet and between the lines he has revealed many things. Is it that you adopted it together with Merlos? His words say EVERYTHING.

“Iro was found huddled in the corner of a zebra crossing on a cold and rainy day … Now he is a happy dog. He is loving, he is constantly attached to his ownersHis passion is moving the carpets around the house, he prefers the edges of the pizzas to his food and he is a bit of a gossip. In fact we believe that he has microphones incorporated in his necklace to later reveal state secrets“Alexia has written.

A shared post by Alexia Rivas (@alexiaarivas) on May 7, 2020 at 1:27 PDT

The young woman is devoted to the care of her pet and feels that she has much to thank her for: “I am not helping Iro, he is helping me. To smile, to believe that life is beautiful, to get up.” Of course it has been one of his most active days on social networks, where he has shared several messages through stories, and some of them with a clear recipient: “Fall in love with someone who is your safe place and your greatest adventure”. He has also shown his favorite tattoo, which could not be better for his hair.

Alexia Rivas tattoo

Away from her social media profile, the journalist has surprised her more than 100,000 followers with more intense activity and a certain optimism about so many unexpected changes in her life. Will this be the beginning of a new Alexia?