Alfonso Merlos’ girlfriend, Alexia Rivas, has signed with a modeling agency and her ex, Marta López, is not entirely clear.

The soap opera at Merlos Place is losing steam on television and that, in addition to giving the saturated viewer a break, also allows its protagonists to try to remake their lives on a personal and professional level.

Alexia Rivas left 'Socialité' and took the withdrawal due to the anxiety generated by the video in which she appeared half-naked that uncovered Alfonso's alleged infidelity Merlos to Marta López all the subsequent queue that has entailed.

But, although the collaborator is not active at the media level, she is in a modeling agency and Marta López’s reaction when her programmates have told her about it, was immediate.

Apparently, according to 'Jaleos', Alexia has her own profile as a model in the agency "Model Management" which is quite well known in the sector. In this profile a description of the young woman is collected and, in the case of Rivas, it says "she is a journalist who works on television."

With all this information, Marta López has used her usual fine irony to simply say that "I don't see her as a model" in her program, 'Ya es Mediodía'. In addition, she has also added that: "Let's see, it seems to me a very cute girl eh … but as a model… ".

As Alexia overcomes her anxiety, Marta traces her life after the shock: “I still find it hard to hear‘ Alfonso’s girlfriend “referring to Alexia. But I’m landing and I’m already much better. The truth is that I am much calmer. ”

Despite the messing around with this attempt to be a model for Alexia Rivas, Marta becomes more serious to tell the happy couple that: “I really wish you to be very happy, to be phenomenal, that I have had the lottery showing up Alexia Rivas ”.

