Alexia Rivas becomes the third expelled from ‘Survivors 2021’: “He wanted to beat me”

This Thursday, Telecinco broadcast Survivors. The gala, presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez, was the last for Alexia Rivas as a contestant. The journalist said goodbye to the experience between compliments to your teammates and with the promise of eating a lot on his return to Spain.

Take the witness of Marta López, who left last week and with whom she starred in the great controversy of Merlo’s Place. His first expulsion was in La Palapa and against Lara Sajén, one of his favorite companions, who could not contain the emotion when he saw that they were the only ones who had not been saved.

At that time, Alexia said that, despite being sad, she had a winner, because she had gone to the contest under the premise of winning herself. After this, he made it clear that the contest was a mere game, that he loved his teammates and that he would defend each and every one of them on set.

However, the young woman had another chance, and it was against Palito and Lola, who reacted with euphoria when they saw Alexia. After many hugs and their allegations, which Palito and Lola dedicated to apologizing for stealing some cookies, the televoting ruled that Alexia should leave.

Ultimately, Jorge Javier Vázquez joked with him Merlo’s Place, and thanked him for the good afternoons and nights that Rivas had given him. And it is that, the episode was very commented in the different versions of Save me.