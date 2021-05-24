Alexia Rivas accuses ‘Socialité’ of punishing her “facing the wall” if she opposed something and María Patiño responds

The war between Alexia Rivas and Socialité, the program that gave her birth and was working on when the ‘Merlos scandal’, remains more open than ever.

According to what became known as a result of Marta López’s polygraph in Saturday Deluxe, the journalist charged in Survivors against her former colleagues, assuring that, when she refused to do something, the director punished her by giving her two hours “facing the wall”.

An extreme flatly denied hours later from the program of the heart of the mornings of weekends on Telecinco.

It was María Patiño, the host of the space, who wanted to answer Rivas, categorically denying his accusations. The presenter, visibly outraged by the issue, assured that, “To begin with, there is no wall, but glass. But something more credible could have been invented”.

Later, and in a sneer towards Alexia, Patiño faced the wall that he usually has behind him, with his back to the camera. Finally, decided to face the cameras again “For the public, because for Alexia I would continue to face the wall.”