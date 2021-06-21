Alexi Amarista showed off with a play by Ferie at second base

The Venezuelan player of the Eagles from Mexicali, Alexi Amarista he showed off with a move fairground at second base in the LMB.

A hit that seemed to go into right field, Amarist He managed to jump up and pay tribute to his alias “Ninja” to complete the out in the box.

In addition to having a good production with the wood in the LMB 2021, Alexi Amarista He has the facility to fulfill his duties in any position that his manager needs, this time it was at second base that has been his natural stay during his career.

Here the move:

Alexi Amarista jumps, stops time and catches the ball 😎🇻🇪 @elaguilabeisbol 🦅 pic.twitter.com/CMsDqyaN0r – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) June 20, 2021

In the current season of the LMB with the Eagles from Mexicali, Alexi Amarista He has a .400 batting average, 19 RBIs and six home runs so far this season in the Mexican Baseball League.

Without a doubt, “The Little Ninja” is giving something to talk about with his good season in Mexican baseball. Today with an excellent move.