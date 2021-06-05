Alexi Amarista recovers his home run power in the LMB from the LVBP 2010-2011

The Venezuelan of The Eagle of Veracruz, Alexi Amarista, hit his third home run of the season on Friday 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) and without a doubt with this, he makes it clear to us that he recovered his home run power, which we had not seen in him for a decade, when Caribes de Anzoátegui won in that 2010-2011 season its first championship in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP ).

The Eagle of Veracruz was defeated yesterday by the Oaxaca Warriors, but the Venezuelan Alexi Amarista continued with his good moment this season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball, as he hit his third home run of the year on Mexican soil.

Here’s the home run:

The Venezuelan has been one of the most prominent of Veracruz in this beginning of the season 2021 of the LMBSince he has not stopped batting and with that homer yesterday against the Warriors, he reached 11 extra-base hits with his team, good numbers for a player who always aspires to great things when he goes to Venezuela to play the LVBP.

Thanks to that home run, Alexi Amarista now is hitting .421 with The Eagle in the current season of the Mexican League from Baseball, with 23 hits, 112 RBIs and 13 runs scored.