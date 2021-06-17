Alexi Amarista Mexico 2021 home run Mexican League Baseball news

The Venezuelan player Alexi Amarista On Wednesday night he hit a line homer with his team El Águila de Veracruz in the 2021 LMB.

In a duel between the Tigres vs El Águila, the Bengalis won with a scoreboard and 8-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning when he came to bat Alexi Amarista, who hit a line homer hitting the park slate, putting the shares 8-6 still in favor of the Tigers.

IT GOES IT GOES AND IT GOES ☄ Alexi Amarista’s home run that gives El Águila hope of leveling the score in the last inning. 9🔽 | 🐯 Tigres 8 – 6 El Águila 🦅 # PorUstedes #LMB #LaTradicionContinua pic.twitter.com/puq11qIRgV – Internetv Sports (@AYMSports) June 17, 2021

That hit came after his integration into the Venezuelan team that is going to play the playoffs to attend the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 was made official.

Amarist He is well known in Venezuela since he was part of the Caribes de Anzoátegui with whom he won three championships, with whom he had a problem at the end of the 2019-2920 campaign which led him to request a change of team and it was that he arrived to the Aragua Tigers.

Now we have him throwing a stick for the joy of the fans of Veracruz.