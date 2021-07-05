Alexi Amarista El Águila Mexico 2021 great play Mexican League Baseball News

The Venezuelan player Alexi Amarista which belongs to The Eagle from Veracruz showed off with a great play in the Beto Ávila park of the Veracruzanos in the LMB.

The Sunday day measured the Pirates of Campeche vs. The Eagle of Veracurz in the nest of the feathers, where the Venezuelan Alexi Amarista he showed off with a spectacular play.

In the top of the second inning, the Pirates won with a score of 2-0, who had a runner at first base with one out on the scoreboard, when a rolling came out that made a super hard bounce down second base, where Amarist He was able to take the ball with great solvency and began to complete a double play, manufacturing a great play.

🤩 Alexi Amarista’s move! What a gem! 💎 This was the double play of @elaguilabeisbol in the second inning. # EmocionesImparables 🤩⚾️ pic.twitter.com/PkVuzjkzGY – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) July 5, 2021

Definitely the Amarist It is not a story and plays how this can do normally since he is an excellent player in the infield, which he demonstrated with the Caribes de Anzoátegui and Tigres de Aragua in the LVBP, in addition to his experience in the Major Leagues.