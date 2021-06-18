Alexi Amarista El Águila Mexico 2021 colossal home run video Mexican Baseball League news

The Venezuelan player Alexi Amarista on this Thursday night he connected a hulking home run with his team The Eagle of Veracruz in the LMB 2021.

In a duel between the Tigers vs. The Eagle, the puffer jackets were winning 9-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, when he came to bat Alexi Amarista, who connected a dantesque homedn with a runner on base, who passed over on the screen of the Beto Ávila stadium of the Veracruz team, putting the actions 11-2 in favor of the locals.

As can be seen in the video, THE NINJAZO HAS NOT FALLEN. 🥷 # LaTraditionContinúa 🦅 pic.twitter.com/tYa2X4BOyK – The Eagle of Veracruz (@elaguilabeisbol) June 18, 2021

Definitely the Amarist they are eager to continue playing and shining on the ball, as has been his habit where he has played that he even spent a good time in the MLB with the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies.

This impressive connection represents the fourth home run of the season for the former player of the Caribes de Anzoátegui in the LVBP with whom he won three championships, but was traded to the Tigres de Aragua where he belongs at the moment, but not with this performance, it is possible that they make a lot of offers to the Bengalis for the valuable player.