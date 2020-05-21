Alexey Shved He is one of the most sought-after players in world basketball. After his adventure in NBA, with improvable performance, he returned to Europe seduced by the salary and sports project of a Khimki who gave him the reins of the team, but who failed to get into the Final Four. He is happy in the Russian team, but seems open to listen to offers from other places, as the journalist Emiliano Carchia comments. His agent revealed that they do not want to compromise until they have heard offers, having already denied one of Chinese basketball.

Alexey Shved’s agent Obrad Fimic to @Sportando: Shved feels comfortable with Khimki Moscow, but before we commit to anything going forward, we will explore all options and make the right decision for Alexey. https://t.co/B8cJN94QTu – Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) May 21, 2020

