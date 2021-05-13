Alexey Oleynik vs. Sergey Spivak added to UFC Fight Night on June 19

May 12, 2018; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil; Aleksei Oleinik reacts after defeating Junior Albini (not seen) during UFC 224 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Russian Alexey Oleynik already has his next fight defined. The heavyweight will face Sergey spivak at UFC Fight Night on June 19.

The match was confirmed by Vestnik MMA this Thursday afternoon.

Oleynik, he will try to find victory again. The Russian is on a two-game losing streak. In his last fight, he was knocked out by Chris Daukaus on UFC Vegas 19. Alexey is known for his long history in the MMA, the full weight is active from nineteen ninety six and he is known for his strong grappling, with 46 victories by the way of completion.

Spivak, is in a situation opposite to that of his rival. The Moldovan is on a two-win streak. Sergey comes from knocking out Jared vanderaa on UFC Vegas 19. Unlike his rival, the heavyweight stands out for a balance both standing and on the canvas, with 5 victories per KO / TKO and 6 by way of completion.

UFC Fight Night June 19 will be held on UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.