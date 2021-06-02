Alexei dons Red Guardian costume again in Black Widow clip

Little by little, Disney is showing contents of the film “Black Widow” On cinemas. The other day we were watching a featurette that included comments from the main cast, and now a clip arrives, at the moment not excessive quality.

It is not exactly a new scene, as we have seen quite a few scenes from this moment during the promotional spots, but at least we have a look at the scene where Alexei Shostakov, played by David Harbor, the Red Guardian costume is put back on after many years, causing Yelena to even be ashamed.

All this corresponds to a scene that fans call the family meal, in which the false family formed by the characters Natasha Romanoff, Yelena Belova, Melina Vostokoff and Alexei is reunited. From what is intuited, in this scene the family is preparing what is assumed to be their coup against the Red Room program, which will lead to Aelxei having to dust off his old battle suit.

This clip was shown during Harbor’s appearance the other night on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. There the actor “complained” that his character should really speak Russian, not English.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, takes on the darkest parts of her past when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must confront her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Simultaneous release on July 9 in theaters and Disney + Premium Access.