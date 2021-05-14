Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions Biden for defending Israel in conflict with Palestine



Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a vaccination event in The Bronx, New York.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared the conflict between Palestine and Israel with the crisis on the border of the United States and Mexico and the arrival of unaccompanied migrant children.

The expressions of Ocasio-Cortez were part of a speech Thursday night in the plenary session of the federal House of Representatives in which in addition thundered against President Joe Biden, from his own Democratic Party, for defending Israel’s behavior.

In the opinion of the representative of the most liberal wing of the Party, some Americans are scared and do not dare to demand the rights of children in Palestine because this would force them to speak out for minors who arrive unaccompanied at the border.

Amid escalating confrontations, Palestinian officials have denounced that Israeli forces have detained minors in recent months. A video from last March released by national and international media shows Israeli soldiers detaining Palestinian children. The Israel police allege that the children trespassed on private property. Relatives of the minors maintain that the boys were looking for vegetables to eat, specifically, “Akoub”.

Palestinian minors versus unaccompanied immigrant children at the border

The Biden Administration has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for the way it has handled the arrival of unaccompanied minors and for failing to promptly reunify thousands of undocumented children with family members in the United States.

The latest data from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) point to a decrease in the number of minors arriving in the US. However, the figures are still worrying.

While the number of adult migrants who arrive alone at the border and are detained rose from 100,104 in March to 111,301 in April, in the case of unaccompanied minors the figure dropped from 18,960 in March to 17,171 in April.

Most of the arrests of undocumented immigrants – more than 111,000 – corresponded to adults who migrated alone, while more than 48,000 were families, according to CBP figures cited by the Efe agency.

Ocasio-Cortez undertakes it against Biden for defense of Israel

On the Israeli Palestinian conflict, Biden said the latter has the right to defend itself from Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that operates mainly in the Gaza Strip.

To this Ocasio-Cortez responded: “The president said that Israel has the right to defend itself. Do the Palestinians have the right to survive?

An “apartheid government” in Israel

Another representative of the so-called progressive “Squad”, Rashida TlaibHe singled out Israel for maintaining an “apartheid government”, this in reference to the institutionalized racial segregation in South Africa in the 1990s.

“The Palestinians are not going anywhere, no matter how much money you send to the ‘apartheid government’ in Israel,” said Tlaib, who has Palestinian roots, as quoted by the New York Post.

Escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine began a month ago

The new chain of clashes in the area began about a month ago when Israeli forces tried to prevent Palestinian gatherings as part of the holy month of Ramadan.

After those restrictions were eased, a plan to remove Palestinians from a neighborhood east of Jerusalem again complicated the picture.

Israelis have prevented Palestinian Muslims from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, while Hamas gave Israel an ultimatum to exit the religious space.

Rocket airstrikes have been taking place between Hamas militants and the other side.