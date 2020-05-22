15 minutes. Young Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won the support of the largest health union in the United States on SEIU 1199 for her reelection to Congress next November, where she has stood out for her progressive proposals and the support of the new green pact for an ecological reconversion. of the economy.

“Since stepping foot on Capitol Hill, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been an ally in our fight for a country that works for working families, justice, security and dignity for all,” said the political director in a statement. from the union, Gabby Seay.

Ocasio-Cortez, who was first elected in the November 2018 elections, is running for re-election for the 14th constituency of New York, which includes part of the neighborhoods of the Bronx and Queens, characterized by their majority working population, immigrant, African American and Latin American, badly hit in recent weeks by Covid-19.

Without fear

This district is overwhelmingly Democratic, so it is considered that the seat is played in the primaries of this party, which will take place on June 23.

Precisely in 2018, AOC, as they are also known in the US, then stood in the Democratic primaries against the official candidate Joe Crowley, who was imposed against all odds with his socialist and energetic speech and his great dominance of social networks. His victory in the primaries paved the way for him in Congress, in a district in which the Democratic Party has been continuously imposed since 1992.

In the Democratic primaries on June 23, three other candidates who aspire to occupy the same seat in the Legislative Assembly will be beaten: former presidential candidate Sam Sloan and candidates Badrin Khan and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera.

“We know that with leaders like her in Congress, who are not afraid, we will have a voice that fights for good jobs, economic justice, quality health and a healthy planet,” SEIU 1199 political director insisted in the statement. , which brings together 400,000 workers in the health sector.