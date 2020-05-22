New York, USA.

The Young Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won the support of the largest health union in United States SEIU 1199 for reelection to Congress next November, where he has stood out for his progressive proposals and the support of the new green pact for an ecological reconversion of the economy.

“Since he planted a foot on Capitol Hill, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez She has been an ally in our fight for a country that works for working families, justice, security and dignity for all, “said the union’s political director, Gabby Seay, in a statement.

Ocasio-Cortez, who was elected for the first time in the November 2018 elections, is running for re-election by New York’s 14th constituency, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens neighborhoods, characterized by their predominantly working-class, immigrant, African-American population and Latin American, heavily hit in recent weeks by Covid-19.

This district is overwhelmingly Democratic, so it is considered that the seat is played in the primaries of this party, which will take place on June 23.

Precisely in 2018, AOC, as they are also known in USA, then appeared at Democratic primaries against the official candidate Joe Crowley who was imposed against all odds with his socialist and energetic speech and his great command of social networks. His victory in primary It paved the way for him in Congress, in a district where the Democratic Party has been consistently in place since 1992.

In the Democratic primaries on June 23, three other candidates who aspire to occupy the same seat in the Legislative Assembly will be beaten: former presidential candidate Sam Sloan and candidates Badrin Khan and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera.

“We know that with leaders like her in Congress, who are not afraid, we will have a voice that fights for good jobs, economic justice, quality health and a healthy planet,” SEIU 1199 political director insisted in the statement. , which brings together 400,000 workers in the health sector.

