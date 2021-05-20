Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats present resolution to halt sale of $ 735 million in arms to Israel

The Democratic Representative for New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez along with other legislators from the most progressive wing of the Party presented this Wednesday a resolution to stop the sale of precision weapons to Israel for $ 735 million.

National media and the Reuters news agency reported that Ocasio-Cortez questioned the US government’s inhumanity towards the Palestinians.

According to the congresswoman, for decades Washington has been selling war material to Tel Aviv for billions of dollars without requiring his partner to respect the basic rights of the Palestinians. In the legislator’s opinion, the move will only cause death, as well as the displacement and deprivation of rights of millions of people.

The US must focus on promoting a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

The democrat also stated that in the midst of international efforts for a ceasefire, the supply of weapons to Israel is counterproductive.

“At a time when so many people, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not send direct attack weapons to the Prime Minister. [israelí, Benjamín] Netanyahu to prolong this violence, “said Ocasio-Cortez, who had previously thundered at the president for his defense of Israel.

“I think this has been a very difficult week for us as a global community, as communities that are concerned about human rights, all human rights, in general, and in particular the rights of Palestinians and Israelis alike who have been impacted. for fear and violence this week, “he added in a speech in the plenary session of the Chamber.

Ocasio-Cortez refers to the military presence in Vieques, Puerto Rico

In passing, Ocasio-Cortez made a comparison with the situation in the Gaza Strip with the island municipality of Vieques occupied by the US Navy. The militia expropriated land from locals for military practices from 1941 to 2001. A people’s movement and peaceful protests forced the Navy to withdraw from Vieques in 2003.

According to the legislator’s account, when she went to visit her family in Vieques, she listened to the bombings.

“When I was a child, I went to sleep to the noise of the detonation of American bombs. Practice was what it was called at the time, practice. And when I see those air strikes that are backed with US funds, I can’t help but think if our communities were the practice, ”said Ocasio-Cortez of Puerto Rican origin.

In a tweet on its official account, the policy argued that the US has a responsibility to protect human rights, and should not sell weapons to Israel while targeting media companies, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and spaces with civilians.

Israeli forces bombed media building in Gaza Strip

Last Saturday, Israeli forces demolished a building that housed the office of the Associated Press (AP) news agency and other media outlets such as Al Jazeera in the Gaza Strip. Although the attackers alleged that assets of the Islamist group Hamas were operating in the Al Jalaa tower, that detail has not yet been confirmed.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the Biden administration approved the transaction for the millionaire arms sale and formally notified Congress on May 5, almost a week before the start of the largest escalation of violence between the Hebrew country and the Gaza Strip. Gaza since 2014.

The initiative could remain in a symbolic one since the probabilities that are not put to vote in the federal House of Representatives are not great.

There are also reports that some members of the Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee planned to request the government to postpone the transaction.

According to a report by RT News, Israel currently receives US military aid for about $ 3.8 billion per year, making it Washington’s main beneficiary since World War II.

On Tuesday, Biden spoke in favor of a ceasefire in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has not expressed his position on that possibility.

While Hamas leaders told CNN that a ceasefire would be imminent, possibly in 24 hours, amid international pressure.

Yesterday, the conflict reached its 10th day with the death toll of more than 220 people in Palestine, including more than 60 children. While Israel reports 12 people dead, two of these children.

