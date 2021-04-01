Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Other Democrats Dissatisfied with $ 2.25 Billion for Biden’s New Stimulus Plan



Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a file photo.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, considered that although the Biden Administration’s proposal to invest $ 2.25 trillion in infrastructure is a good start, is not enough in view of the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus.

The so-called “American Jobs Plan” presented by President Joe Biden includes provisions to renovate infrastructurespecifically, roads and highways, the reconstruction of 10 strategic bridges and the repair of another 10,000 smaller ones.

With the funds, it is also expected to modernize ports and airports and double federal aid for public transportation. Additionally, the Government has proposed to develop a network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030.

To fund the plan, which would take 10 years to complete, Biden will raise taxes on the wealthiest to 28%.. At the moment, corporate taxes are 21% since 2017 with the tax reform under the Trump Administration.

On the other hand, the White House plan would force large companies in the country to pay taxes with a minimum rate of 15% and tax some of their income abroad.

“Amazon and other companies don’t pay a single penny in federal taxes on their income. That is simply wrong. And I’m going to put an end to it, ”argued Biden.

However, some of the more liberal members of the Democratic Party such as AOC, understand that the proposal is not even enough and ask for an increase in the amount of legislation to up to $ 10 million.

“This is not even enough,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday.

The legislator of Puerto Rican origin added: “The important context here is that this is $ 2.25 billion distributed over 10 years. For context, the COVID package was $ 1.9 billion for this year alone with some provisions spanning two years. It needs to be much bigger ”.

In an interview this Wednesday on “Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC, the representative reaffirmed her position.

And here is the part where Rep. Ocasio-Cortez mentions the 10 trillion number that caught @Lawrence ‘s attention. We’ll have the full @AOC interview published later tonight. pic.twitter.com/y7ZXNr9sht – Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) April 1, 2021

“I know it can be an amazing figure for some people, but we have to understand that we are in a devastating economic time,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“We really have a paralyzed health system and a planetary crisis on our hands, and we are the richest nation in the history of the world,” he added.

The House Progressive Caucus to which AOC belongs also released a statement echoing the congresswoman’s argument. Also in that group is independent senator Bernie Sanders, who in recent days has been very vocal about calls from Amazon employees in Alabama for better job benefits and the creation of a union.

“We believe that our country is ready for a much bolder, more comprehensive and integrated plan that demonstrates the size, scope and speed required to aggressively tackle carbon pollution and avoid a climate catastrophe; create millions of good, united jobs that support families; improve the health and safety of Americans; reduce racial and gender disparities; and curb income inequality by making the rich and big corporations finally pay their fair share in taxes, “reads part of the statement headed by the Caucus director. Pramila Jayapal.