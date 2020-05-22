Sao Paulo striker demonstrated on Friday night and divided opinions among fans. Raí, the club’s football director, has already pitted himself against the president

Alexandre Pato, São Paulo striker, published on his Twitter this Friday night the motto used by President Jair Bolsonaro: “Brazil above all, God above all”.

“First God above all. How much evil and how difficult it is to see the situation we are going through. And Brazil itself. I hope that Brazil will improve and grow more and more and be an example of a followed country. So I will support the president so that he can make a better Brazil. Because he is in charge today. But also sometimes he doesn’t agree with some things. So I hope for a better Brazil. And live my country! God protect and enlighten each one of us “, he wrote, some minutes after the first message.

Pato’s demonstration divided opinions among fans. Interestingly, the same Pato preached caution about the return of live football made by São Paulo two days ago, while Bolsonaro is one of the defenders of the return as soon as possible – the president is also against social isolation.

– My work will come back. Health may not return, so we need to be patient and safe. We will get used to new rules later, but I hope it won’t be long before we have the fans on our side again – said Pato at the time.

Pato is not the first São Paulo figure to take a political stand during this time of pandemic and crisis in all instances. Raí, football director of the club, criticized Bolsonaro and declared that he supports the resignation, which also generated criticism (with those of Caio Ribeiro, TV Globo commentator) praise.

