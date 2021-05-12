Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval added to UFC Fight Night on August 21

A potential title eliminator will take place on August 21.

According to MMA Junkie, a fight between the flyweight contenders, Alexandre pantoja Y Brandon royval, has been scheduled for that date at a location that is yet to be confirmed.

Pantoja, number three in the ranking, frustrated the debut of the former champion of Rizin FF, Manel Kapé, with a unanimous decision victory that took place in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 18.

The 31-year-old Brazilian accumulates a record of 8 – 3 with the promotion.

Royval quickly made a name for himself in the UFC subjecting both Kai kara-france What Tim elliott.

The Factory X member closed his busy 2020 in the UFC 255 with a first-round KO loss to current title challenger Brandon Moreno

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.