Another minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) repudiated this Sunday (03) the attacks suffered by journalists during a pro-Bolsonaro demonstration in Brasília. Minister Alexandre de Moraes affirmed that the episode must be repudiated “for the cowardice of the act and for the injury to Democracy and the Rule of Law”.

“The attacks against journalists must be repudiated by the cowardice of the act and by the injury to Democracy and the Rule of Law, and cannot be tolerated by the Institutions and by the Society,” said Moraes in a post on Twitter. It was Moraes who suspended the appointment of Alexandre Ramage to the command of the Federal Police by President Jair Bolsonaro. The decision if yours after ex-minister of Justice and Public Security Sérgio Moro leaves the government and accuses Bolsonaro of politically interfering in the corporation.

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro attacked the team of professionals in the field with kicks, punches and shoves Estadão / Broadcast who followed the pro-government demonstration held in Brasilia, and who had among the targets of criticism the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ) and ministers of the STF.

Earlier, Minister Cármen Lúcia affirmed that “those who transgress and offend press freedom, offend the Constitution, democracy and Brazilian citizenship”. According to Cármen Lúcia, this “means acting unconstitutionally”.

Minister Gilmar Mendes said that “the attack on journalists is an attack on freedom of expression and an attack on democracy itself”. “This has to be made clear,” added Mendes. He and Cármen participate in a live transmission over the internet promoted by the Brasiliense Institute of Public Law (IDP).

Shortly after the attacks, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso went to Twitter to defend professional journalism as a way to combat “hatred, lies and intolerance”. “Freedom of the press day. More than ever, we need quality professional journalism, with duly checked information, in search of the possible truth, even if plural. That way we fight hatred, lies and intolerance”, Barroso posted at the beginning of late on a social network.

