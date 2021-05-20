Alexandra, the only case of Progeria in Spain, sees her life recreated in the book ‘A girl among 20 million’

Through the book, A girl between 20 million, Núria Coll-Bonfill and Quim Miró, recreate the life of the only person with Progeria in Spain, the case of Alexandra Peraut. This project, apart from telling its story, also wants to give visibility to this genetic disease that causes premature aging. In addition, all the benefits obtained from the sale of the book will go to the investigation of this.

Alexandra Peraut is five years old and lives near Barcelona. When he was two years old, Dr. Carlos López-Otín, from the University of Oviedo, diagnosed him with Progeria.. Right now Alexandra is in the hands of the Progeria Research Foundation, which is the world’s leading Progeria foundation with its headquarters in Boston, United States.

Quim Miró and Núria Coll-Bonfill with the book A Girl Between 20 Million Quim Miró and Núria Coll-Bonfill

This book is aimed at all audiences and has a clear intention to encourage scientific culture. It has been written in three different languages, in Catalan, English and Spanish. and it can be purchased on the website of the Progeria Alexandra Peraut Association and also through Amazon.

What is progeria?

The disease is popularly known as progeria (word formed from pro- towards a; and geron- old) or as premature aging syndrome. In 1886, Dr. Jonathan Hutchinson was the first investigator to describe the disease and eighteen years later, in 1904, Dr. Hastings Gilford did the same as his colleague. Both described premature aging in children based on a series of characteristic morphological and physiological features.

It was not until 2003 when the laboratories of Dr. Francis Collins at the National Institute of Health (NIH, United States) and Dr. Nicolas Lévy at the Marseille Université (France) discovered that Progeria was caused by a mutation in the lamin A gene (LMNA). This gene codes for a key protein for the maintenance of the structure and function of the nucleus of cells (where we have stored all our genetic information).

The mutation causes an aberrant and toxic form called progerin., the expression of which causes instability of cells and premature aging.

Progeria is a disease that develops in the first years of life and initially manifests itself with a slower growth of the baby, although intellectual development is not affected.

Produces many harmful effects on other parts of the body: below average height and weight, large head, thin lips, pointed nose, sunken eyes and jaw smaller than normal, hair loss, absence of eyebrows and eyelashes, high voice, tooth problems, cardiovascular problems and atherosclerosis, thin skin, brittle bones, and stiff and thickened joints.

The development of cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death. Currently, it is a disease that has no cure and life expectancy is around 14 years.

According to data from the Progeria Research Foundation, As of December 31, 2020, the number of cases diagnosed with Progeria is 131 children worldwide.

One of the world-wide centers that investigates Progeria is Saint Louis University, in the laboratory headed by Dr. Susana Gonzalo from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Faculty of Medicine, led by Dr. Enrico Di Cera. They have both participated in this story project.