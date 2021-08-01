Alexander Zverev’s impressive record beyond the Grand Slams

We all know that the main outstanding account in the career of Alexander Zverev are the Grand slams. Despite having considerably increased his performance in recent months, signing a final and several semi-finals and quarter-finals, a title in a Major is the last frontier to give his career the status of true ‘great’. However, the truth is that at 24 years old the German is reaping a collection of top-notch hits, with an enviable record to which the olympic gold medal. Are you the most regular tennis player of your generation?

Olympic Gold Champion of the ATP Finals Finalist of Grand Slams Number 3 of the world Winner of 4 Masters 1000 Champion in several 500 and 250 tournaments

