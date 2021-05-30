Alexander Zverev wins the Roland-Garros sixty-fourth final

05/30/2021

On at 22:00 CEST

German tennis player Alexander Zverev, number 6 of the ATP and seed number 6, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the Roland-Garros final sixty-four in two hours and fifty-four minutes by 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and 6-0 to Oscar Otte, German tennis player, number 152 of the ATP. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Otte managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, while Zverev managed it 8 times. In addition, Zverev had a 56% first serve and committed 8 double faults, managing to win 68% of the service points, while his opponent had a 67% first service and 5 double faults, managing to win 54% of the service points. serve points.

After this duel, the thirty-second finals will take place where Zverev and the winner of the match between the Russian will see each other. Roman safiullin and the spanish tennis player Carlos Taberner.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It takes place on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 239 players participate, of which 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who pass the previous phase of the championship and the guests. Likewise, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 13 in Paris.