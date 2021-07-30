Alexander Zverev wins Novak Djokovic Olympic Games Tokyo 2021

In the world of sports it is a huge risk to take things for granted and for days the path of Novak Djokovic like an inexorable route to Olympic gold. The concept of Golden Slam has been repeated to exhaustion and the feelings of power that the Serbian has transmitted made it impossible to think of a hit, but when competing against a player of the level of Alexander Zverev anything can happen, especially in a tournament played in the best of three sets such as the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. The Balkan dominated the match with enormous consistency for an hour, but collapsed catatonically when he was breaking up. What seemed impossible has happened. The German secures the medal and avoids the Golden Slam, by winning by 1-6 6-3 6-1.

Everything seemed to follow the usual script in this season of overwhelming dominance by Novak. He played very comfortable, dictating the rhythm of the game and without having to take excessive risks to overwhelm his rival. Zverev seemed to suffer a kind of stage fright from facing an impregnable rival and walked the track lacking in arguments and attitude to find them. The first set it was a real show of power from Djokovic and seemed to stand as another warning to everyone of his determination to take another step towards Olympic gold. Nothing foreshadowed what happened afterwards, not even in the opening bars of the next set.

And it is that in the first half of the second sleeveSascha began to loosen his arm, but it seemed impossible to deduce that this was going to be the beginning of a comeback. Djokovic continued to be the lord and master of the match, reaffirming it with a break in the fourth game that left him three service turns from winning the match. But something changed. Novak relaxed, Sascha let go when he saw everything lost and found a break in serve that generated enormous distrust in the world number 1. The Serbian had not gone through any difficulties in the whole game, as evidenced by the fact that he had not even lost his service until that moment, and the fact of being in that new scenario seemed to grip him.

Zverev won 10 of the last 11 games played in the match

The Teuton chained a whopping 8 consecutive games. Yes, 8. Those who helped him to balance the game and place himself with a dizzying advantage of 4-0 in the third partial. The good old Zverev uncovered the jar of essences, with that level of tennis that he shows off on some occasions and that makes him a very difficult player to beat. Even his drive worked, the shot with which he usually has the least doubts, and he was incredibly effective when serving. Djokovic looked lacking in energy, unresponsive and even listless. He had two break balls at the beginning of the set to balance the score, but he chose very poorly and rushed up to the net, which was the final tip.

The magic of the sport lies, in large part, in how unpredictable it is and this has been shown in a match that can change the history of the sport. Alexander Zverev has achieved a real feat and will seek the Olympic gold, but regardless of that, it is very shocking not only the defeat of Novak Djokovicbut the way it was produced. The Serbian says goodbye to a dream that he will hardly be able to achieve in his professional career. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 may have been a defining moment in the future of this sport.