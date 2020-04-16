The statements he grants never go unnoticed Alexander Zverev and this time they were not going to be less. The young German tennis player meets his family in his residence in Tampa (Florida). Few details of the German’s personal life had transpired and as a result of this confinement it has been known that he owns a remarkable mansion in the surroundings of the American city, where it has its own gym and tennis court. Days ago, a photograph came to the fore after having had a training session that sparked controversy about his alleged indiscipline, skipping confinement, something that Sascha explains in an interview for the Bild.

“I have a gym and a tennis court in my house. I have great communication with my physical trainer to establish the work that I must do and my father is with me. I’m trying to stay in shape because it’s not going to be easy going back to the competition, “said a Zverev who was surprised when asked about who could benefit from this break.” Obviously veteran players are the ones who will come back better. They have internalized all the routines, they know what is best at each moment and they will be very fresh physically and mentally when we return. However, I am convinced that the old guard will soon fall, “he stated flatly.

The actual number 7 of the ATP ranking He has already spent several seasons threatening to overthrow the Big3, although he has only been able to do it partially and at specific moments, without taking the big step in the Grand Slams. Questioned about the possibility of resuming the competition soon, Sascha was clear in his assertions. “Hopefully we can play one more tournament. I think it would be a great achievement if we managed to end the year with at least two majors tournaments played. It would be very strange to play Roland Garros in the autumn, but we would all love to be able to do it. For me, it would not be a problem to play a tournament behind closed doors. It is evident that what we like is competing with the public, but better to play for television than not to do it, “he said. Alexander Zverev

.