Every one who talks Alexander Zverev raise the bread. It does not give the impression that the German is very clear about his ideas or is advised with a polished communication strategy since he alternates daring statements like those of a week ago, in which he predicted for the umpteenth time the fall of the Big3 with others much more developed in which he reels his game and objectives in training with surprising honesty. It is especially interesting to see how Sascha analyzes his problems with the service and makes it a priority to modify his game tactics, in words collected by SkySports and DPA.

-Sensations during quarantine. It must be remembered that Zverev meets his brother in a residence he owns in Tampa, where he has a gym and a tennis court. Despite this, nostalgia seems to corrupt the German. “My plan was not to stay here so long. I want to return to Germany as soon as possible, I am going to take the first plane that leaves when this is solved. What I miss most is being with my girlfriend, we try to make video calls very frequently”, Sascha noted whose routine is surprising. “I do three training sessions per day. One from 9 to 11, then the gym from 11:30 to 12:30, and already at 18:00 I go out on the court to play another two hours,” said a man who was recently charged. for Ferrero’s lack of discipline in his training.

Ferrero's lack of discipline in his training.

The one who was his coach for eight months, criticized the German accusing him of lack of discipline.

-Provisions to resume the competition. “The ATP must assess the situation well. Perhaps there is a possibility that the pandemic will be resolved earlier in Europe than in the United States, so we could play there adapting the schedule. I prefer to play with the public, but I also prefer to play behind closed doors not to do it. We are still in April, we have plenty of time to make decisions, “said a Zverev who regretted the moment in which this breakdown occurred. “I felt closer and closer to my best level in recent tournaments, it’s a shame this has cut my progression,” he said.

-Problems with the serve and tactical changes. “Before 2019 I had no problems with the second serve, I had always found the necessary rhythm. This started when I lost confidence last year. I really know that when I serve well I am one of the best in the world, but if I do not succeed serving well I am vulnerable and I can lose to many rivals, “said a man who claims to be more aggressive. “I have to play much more incisor, get on the court, take risks and get on the net. My brother is helping me a lot to improve the volley. Also, I am watching many videos and consulting statistics. I have room for improvement on my right and I must play With more intelligence, I know the way is to be more aggressive and look for winning shots from the start of the point. “

-Objective at the end of your professional career. The most surprising thing about the interview came when the Teuton was asked about what he would like to have achieved by the time he announced his retirement. He did not want to focus on the number of titles won, specific tournaments or ranking goals, but advocates leaking into the list of players who have won the four majors. “Hopefully, having won all four Grand Slams,” replied the German.

