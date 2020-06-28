Seeing to believe what he has done Alexander Zverev. As the world holds its breath at the inexorable advance of the pandemic of Covid-19 and tennis still remains amazed after the positives from Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and company, a player who shared a lot of time with all of them on the Adria Tour has decided to skip the confinement that he himself had announced he would do and betray the trust of everyone. The German again degrades his image with a tremendously irresponsible act when attending a party organized by Philipp Plein, famous compatriot fashion designer and friend.

The video was published by Plein himself on his Instagram profile and deleted a few minutes later, in what is supposed to be an oversight or a lack of information. What is left no room for doubt. Alcohol, music, debauchery, women, joviality and a mischievous and not guilty smile of the German tennis player. The effort that the ATP for trying to square a calendar he is again betrayed by an irresponsible action of a player. In case what happened in the Balkans, with all the consequences that were, were not enough, now Zverev has decided to skip the 14-day confinement that was recommended and begged all those who were in contact with the infected.

This action surprises greatly after the own Alexander Zverev pronounced with great responsibility and repentance the same day that Novak Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus. “I deeply apologize to anyone I have put at risk. I will proceed to follow the guidelines for self-isolation, stay safe.” Much had to change the vision of the Zverev affair in just six days, so that after these statements, these images now appear showing how difficult it will be to maintain security not only in the world of tennis, but in the whole of society. Bad example of a reference for many.