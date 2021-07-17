Alexander Zverev responds to Becker’s allegations

Former German tennis player Boris becker talked about the latest results of Alexander Zverev at the Grand Slams on his podcast “The Yellow from the Ball”. Sascha was not going to remain silent far from it and for the newspaper Bild responded to his ward. It seems that he did not like his words at all.

Boris Becker harshly criticized Alexander Zverev for his performance in recent Grand Slams, stating that every major tournament is the same: “The main culprit for Sascha’s losses in Grand Slams is himself. He has to correct the same mistakes over and over again. He makes those mistakes continuously in Grand Slams. In the critical phases he remains too passive. He is behind in the back of the court waiting for the opponent’s error. This normally does not happen and what ultimately ends up happening is that he ends up losing the match. You have to correct once and for all these situations. “

The German player responded to Boris Becker’s words and admits that he knows exactly what he needs to do to succeed in the tennis world: “I know what things I have to work on if I want to fight for the Grand Slams. I really do. I think I do. that I’m going the right way and sooner or later the results will come. “

Alexander Zverev responds to Boris Becker

Sascha admits that it is not the first time he has seen his compatriot criticizing him after a Grand Slam: “Boris and I have known each other for several years now. You know exactly what they think about each other. I know Boris’s opinion. I’m not surprised at all. I’m not interested. My main concern now is to get gold with Germany at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. I am preparing thoroughly for it. We will see how things go at the big event. Olympian, “said the German player who is currently in Monaco training three times a day. On Monday he will travel with the rest of the German expedition to Tokyo to fight for the Olympic gold from July 25.