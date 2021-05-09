Alexander Zverev reigns again in Madrid

The German Alexander Zverev gave up his first set of the tournament, but came back with the strength of having left on the road to Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem and the experience of its success in 2018.

Sascha, 24 years old and world No. 6, won his second Mutua Madrid Open, defeating the Italian in the final Matteo berrettini, 25 years and nº 10, for 6-7 (8-10), 6-4 and 6-3 in 2h. 40 ‘ of an excellent game, with two protagonists who arrived at the meeting in a streak and who underlined the power of their blows, especially the serve, even more important indoors, since the Manolo Santana Stadium was covered by the rain.

Zverev had a fundamental factor in his favor to unbalance an even match: his greatest background in events of this type. Not only did he repeat the victory, but it is his fourth ATP Masters 1000 crown, a category in which the transalpine was released as a finalist.

Alexander Zverev kisses the official trophy, which he then left taking home a more modest replica

Berrettini had won the trophy at the Belgrade ATP 250, accumulated eight games in a row undefeated. That good condition was taught by taking the opening sleeve and driving an untouchable Zverev to agony the days before.

The Roman dominated 0-5 in the ‘tiebreak’, but did not close with two set balls and almost escapes his sleeve, since he had to overcome one with 7-6 Zverev, who invited with a double fault to arrive in the next point, with a good service, the resolution in favor of Berrettini.

Both serving an average of 210 km / h. The transalpino executing an ‘ace’ to 235 km / h. Berrettini looking to send with the right, covering the backhand. Zverev trying to dominate from his excellent backhand. Dropped, volleys, sliced. All the arsenal of this sport deployed by two young and talented players of modern cut, measuring 1.98 the champion and 1.96 the finalist.

More tables from Zverev, who has ATP Finals in his record, who knows a Grand Slam final (US Open 2020) and who won his 15th ATP title in 24 finals, fourth Masters 1000 after Rome and Canada 2017 and the previous one at the Caja Mágica, in 2018. Hamburg’s magic week, which this season had already reigned on the hard court of Acapulco.

A double fault by Berrettini granted the ‘break’ in the second set to Zverev, which he sealed in the next game with his serve. The beginning of a well-established comeback against a tough enemy. Great game.