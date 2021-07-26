Alexander Zverev referred to the controversial rooms in Tokyo

Alexander Zverev is one of the candidates to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Yes OK Novak Djokovic He is the main favorite to hang the gold, the reality shows that his game adapts perfectly both to the surface, to the conditions and, mainly, to the format of the tournament since the matches are played in the best of three sets. In that sense, he got into the third round by winning comfortably Colombian Daniel Galán for a double 6-2. “I know that rivals and matches are going to be more difficult from now on“, he affirmed. In the round of 16 he will go against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

“Maybe he was a little nervous. From the first moment, I thought that the game was extremely important to me and that I needed to concentrate on my game. I know that I can dominate my opponents and when I do, things end up working out well. “, explained in a press conference in words collected by the website of the ITF.

– His feelings on the track

I played well and I’m feeling comfortable on the court, but I know that the rivals and the matches are going to be more difficult from now on. Anyway, I have to continue playing in the same way and even compete better every day because some are not going to let me play like that. In fact, it’s what top players try to do, who always find a way to bother your pace a bit.

– The meaning of the Olympic Games in your career

Honestly, they mean a lot because you play for a whole country, for everyone who is watching the games in Germany. I am having too much fun because I come across athletes that I see on television all the time and many come to me to say that they saw me once and I tell them that it is funny because I have been an admirer of them for several years.

– The amenities of the Olympic Village

We sleep in a room with six colleagues, but we are enjoying it because it is part of the tournament. We all welcome the medalists from our country because it is a very special feeling.