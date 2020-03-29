The coronavirus has left us without tennis for a while and, at the same time, it has left us only two and a half years to analyze in this 2020. The way to study is short, few of the tournaments played, but there are players who do offer statistics interesting about how your game works. For example, the research they’ve done since ATP with Alexander Zverev and their problems with the service. Problems that only came when he was forced to play with a second serve in the three events in which this calendar participated: beaten in the ATP Cup with three defeats, semifinalist in the Australian Open and a sad second round in the ATP 500 in Acapulco . Only in one of the three could Sascha easily find her first service, guess which one.

Surely everyone remembers the German’s grotesque in the first edition of the ATP Cup, where he was crushed by Alex De Miñaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov. The German suffered a historical block with his first serve, with the second and thanks that they did not let him put a third. The double faults accumulated with each game that passed, demonstrating the low moment of form through which it passed and that, in this era in which we are, competing without good service is impossible. He had to take good note of all this in the next contest he played, the Australian Open. There Alexander’s version underwent a radical change, ending the tournament as the player who took fewer seconds per game needed to put on the court. The conclusion is obvious, you don’t have to be a scholar to see it: the more you avoid playing with your second serve, unless you are Novak Djokovic, the better things will go for you.

Zverev would end up achieving the best result of his career in a Grand Slam and we do not doubt that for this he had to execute his game plan almost completely. What we also do not doubt is that the average number of seconds served per game (1’61) was essential to get into the top four in the table. In the top 10, the man who came closest to this balance was Gael Monfils with an average of 1’91, being the only ones located below two serves. For complete information, below appear Novak Djokovic (2’02), Rafael Nadal (2’03), Stefanos Tsitsipas (2’10), Roger Federer (2.15), Dominic Thiem (2’34), Matteo Berrettini (2’38), Daniil Medvedev (2’52) and David Goffin (2’77). Altogether, the average of the top10 in this registry was 2’18.

It is not a statistic to which we tend to pay much attention, in fact, putting all the first ones into play does not guarantee anything if you do not get free points or an ace later. However, in the field of the top10, it does correspond enough to understand why some players are above others. John Isner He is the tennis player who has obtained the best performance from this statistic without a doubt, being the leader of it in the last five seasons. In 2019, to highlight his best grade, he closed the course by signing 1’71 on average in second serves per game. Incredible considering the 48 matches he played. In this 2020, in what little we have, he shares the top of the table with Corentin Moutet and Casper Ruud (1’55).

All these data provided by the virtuoso of numbers Craig O’Shannessy They help us understand a little better how the great players on the circuit work. In this case, to understand how much Zverev depends on his service, specifically the first serve. In the ATP Cup we saw the German with an average of 2’94 seconds serves per game: result, three defeats. Later, in Melbourne, the average of 1’19 helped him reach the semifinals. Enough to close the case, there are no more questions.

