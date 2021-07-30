Alexander Zverev praises Djokovic: “It’s the GOAT”

German tennis player Alexander Zverev He achieved today one of his best victories as a professional tennis player, beating in the semifinals the top favorite for Olympic gold, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, whom he beat in three hard sets. Sascha recognizes that the number one in the world is the GOAT.

– Performance shown during the first set:

“I did not feel that he was playing badly, much less. Despite being down a set and a break, he felt that he was not playing badly. The problem is that the game was being played to what he wanted, many exchanges and without looking for blows Winners. Like I said, I was playing well, but against a player like Djokovic that’s not enough. So I tried to change my focus and finally managed to come back and achieved one of my best victories as a professional tennis player. Fighting for a medal at the Games is something special”.

– You will win a medal representing Germany:

“I am very proud to have won a medal for Germany. This is one of the best moments of my career, perhaps the best of all. This time I am not only playing for myself or my family, but also for the other athletes present here and for those watching from home. The Olympics are the biggest sporting event in the world. We only play one sport, but playing an event as big as this is incredible.

– Conversation with Novak Djokovic on the net:

“I told him at the end of the game that he is the greatest tennis player of all time. Sooner or later he will become the tennis player with the most Grand Slams, with the most Masters 1000 and will continue to be the player with the most weeks as number one in the world. 99% sure it will be the GOAT. I know I was trying to get the Golden Slam, but in tennis as in any other sport, you can’t always win. I am happy to be able to defeat him and to be able to continue advancing in the tournament “, concluded the German player in the mixed zone.