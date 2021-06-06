Alexander Zverev manages to qualify for the quarterfinals at the expense of Kei Nishikori

06/06/2021 at 11:45 PM CEST

Alexander Zverev, German, number 6 of the ATP and seed number 6, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1 in one hour and fifty-five minutes to the Japanese player Kei nishikori, number 49 of the ATP, in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros.

During the game, Zverev managed to break his rival’s serve 8 times, had a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 68% of the service points. As for the Japanese tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, achieved 61% effectiveness, did not commit any double faults and won 43% of the service points.

The German player will face the Spanish tennis player in the quarterfinals Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, number 46.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is carried out on clay in the open air and in it a total of 238 tennis players are seen faces and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 in Paris.