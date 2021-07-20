Alexander Zverev looks likely to beat Djokovic

German tennis player Alexander Zverev He gave a few words to Sportschau to analyze what his feelings are after his arrival in Tokyo, where he will play the Olympic Games and try to win the gold medal for his country.

– Possibilities for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021:

“I have already said repeatedly that I am going to Tokyo to compete for a medal for Germany. That does not mean at all that I am going to win, but it is true that I see myself as one of the great favorites to be victorious. We will have to be focused on every game to avoid scares. “

– After the resignation of Angelique Kerber, Sascha has doubts about whether he will play the mixed doubles:

“We are talking about it but we have not decided anything yet. The participants for the mixed doubles will be decided in the next few days. It was a shame Angelique Kerber’s withdrawal due to injury. Hopefully she can recover as quickly as possible. I love Germany. Always. I really liked playing for my country. It’s even more emotional to know that everyone is cheering at home. “

– Players who can defeat Novak Djokovic:

“To defeat a player like Djokovic you have to do things that very few players can do. You have to outrun Nole and dominate him. I see myself as someone who may have a chance to beat him. If you play like him, you will lose. You have to play at a high level and hope that he is not successful that day. I think the best players always have that pressure. It is always positive to feel that way. If you get good results in tournaments of this type, you know 100% that you are one one of the best tennis players of the moment “.

– Environment that will live in Tokyo:

“I think it will be something very special. Of course it will be different due to the coronavirus. But experiencing the Olympic Village for the first time is a real madness. I really want to live in the moment and do my best,” concluded the born player. in Hamburg, which on Thursday will know what his painting is on his way to the gold medal.