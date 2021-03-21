Alexander Zverev is crowned the winner of the 2021 Mexican Tennis Open

From the start, the excitement at the AMT headquarters was total and the expectation a constant to know who would win the crown of the national tour, which also includes 500 points and $ 367,630 for the champion Zverev, and the finalist Tsitsipás 300 points and an economic stimulus of US $ 184,640.

In his second time in the Mexican tournament, Alexander, 23, is a favorite because he entered the field with a ‘Tri’ shirt, which generated the empathy of the public and an “explosion” of support in social networks for him. germano, who yesterday never stopped his game, despite the tremor that was felt of 5.9 degrees in the area.



Stéfanos, 22, with his sympathy, also conquered hearts in his first time at the AMT: “The public shows their affection and dedication to me and I to them. It is reciprocal. I think that Mexicans share many things with Greeks, we are passionate people and we value high-quality sport, “he said today.

The number one and number two seeds in the Mexican ATP 500 have met on six previous occasions, but they had never done it in a final, as happened today, in their seventh head-to-head on the hard court of Acapulco, Guerrero, which ended with Zverev’s first win, with his parallel backhand, against Tsitsipás with sleeves of.