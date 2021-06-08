Alexander Zverev is already in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2021

Alexander Zverev Nowadays he has a great motivation, a challenge, a reason why he should go out on the court excited and show the tennis that he treasures and that he offers in recent years. That objective is none other than to win his first Grand Slam, and it is what is making the German’s level rise like foam with the passage of the matches. Not many months have passed when Sascha fell apart in the important moments of the tournament, but since the US Open it seems different and Roland Garros is a unique opportunity to carve out a place in world tennis once and for all.

This triumph over Alexander Davidovich (6-4. 6-1 and 6-1) has put him in the fight without any doubt. After not being able to play at the best level in Australia in the quarterfinals against Djokovic, Sascha knows that the train only passes through Paris. The German is only two games away from making history. Will it succeed? And it is that Zverev played tremendously concentrated, with a tactical vision that he does not usually show off, and with a great level of success in the peak moments of each set. The resounding victory against the Spaniard was not the result of successful impulses, but of a well-planned strategy and a good physical and mental condition from the first moment of the game.

The German suffered in the opening bars to save his serve, and realized that it was necessary to play at less speed, but opening more angles. He managed to equal Davidovich’s initial break and little by little he found himself more comfortable on the track. Fokina’s devastating backhand lost its effectiveness, and Zverev’s tennis was growing in preciousness and efficiency.

The Spanish was very successful in taking advantage of break balls, and was not too obsessed with looking for winners, finding them without difficulty with the parallel drive after having done a good job of wear with the Spanish. After a highly contested first set, Sascha was motivated and Davidovich fell apart mentally. This caused the next two sets to be resolved quickly and Zverev secured the ticket to the semifinals of Roland Garros 2021.

Medvedev or Tsitisipas will be his rival in the semifinals

On Friday he will look for a place in the grand final against the winner of the duel that will then face Russian Daniil Medvedev and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. Whoever his rival is, Sascha will have to raise his level a little more if he wants to be in the big event on Sunday.