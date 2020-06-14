Clay seems to be the surface that best conforms to the playing conditions of Alexander Zverev. That was where he won the most titles and on the Adria Tour he seems to be confirming it. The German player appeared before the Sport Klub microphones to analyze what his feelings are after his first two games and confessed that these types of tournaments will help him to pick up pace in the face of the return of professional tennis.

-Great reception for your arrival in Belgrade:

“I cannot complain about the treatment I am receiving in these two days that I have been in Serbia. I am a person who is well received wherever I go and that is appreciated. I really wanted to play here and the sensations have been very similar to what I played in Mexico together with Roger. I love Serbia and you are wonderful hosts. Djokovic works very hard to make all the players that we are here feel at home and has taken us to numerous places and restaurants to get to know the Serbian culture. very gratifying”.

-After several months of hiatus due to the coronavirus, Zverev played his first two games yesterday after a long time:

“I really missed playing tennis and also being able to meet up with great friends I have on the circuit. Since February I haven’t played a game of tennis and being able to do it here and in front of so many people is incredible. Here in Serbia you see that They have a love for tennis and the fact that having players like Novak, Lajovic or Krajinovic helps a lot. These types of tournaments help to pick up a competitive rhythm for when we officially know when tennis will return. When that happens , I think that all the tennis players will die on the court to achieve in the little that remains of the season to add the maximum number of possible victories “.

-Level offered yesterday against Krajinovic and Troicki:

“The first game was really complicated and I was physically very ill. The stoppage had hurt me and when you have to play against Krajinovic, he is a player who moves you a lot on the court because it affects you. As the minutes went by I found myself better and I managed to overcome a match that had been difficult for me at the moment. Already in the second match against Troicki the situation was much better and I managed to win easily to add my first two victories on this Adria Tour “, concluded the German player who today he will play against Novak Djokovic the possibility of accessing the final of the Belgrade tournament.