Alexander Zverev and the possibility of playing against Nadal in the final

German tennis player Alexander Zverev He appeared before the media at a press conference to analyze what his feelings are after the victory achieved today against the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2021.

– Access to the semifinals of Roland Garros 2021:

“I am very happy. I am in a Grand Slam semifinals and so far I have played very solid. I know that the games prior to the semifinals are not easy. I think I have measured myself against opponents who are very difficult to defeat. That is why I had I have to play at the level displayed in recent weeks or raise the level a little more to have this opportunity. I am very happy with the way things are going. We will see how Friday’s game develops. “

– Solid in the last Grand Slams:

“It is quite obvious that all tennis players are called to fight for the Grand Slams. These are the tournaments that we all want to win. Maybe in recent years I was very obsessed with this and that did not suit me at all. Before Medvedev arrived or Tsitsipas everyone saw me as the player called to win a major. I was not very patient with myself and I feel that now I have learned to deal with the pressure a little more. Maybe now I am a little calmer in tournaments. The goal at last and in the end it hasn’t changed at all. “

– Djokovic and Nadal coincide in the same part of the table:

“They are in the same part of the box because they are number one and three. On my side is Medvedev who is number two. You have to respect the boxes. What can we say about Rafa? He is playing incredible and winning 13 times here is very difficult. All the tennis players who are in the semifinals will be there because they deserve it. I am in the semifinals because I played at a high level. It is good for me not to have crossed paths with Djokovic or Nadal in the quarterfinals. I think playing against Rafa here in a hypothetical The end is very bad. It’s even more complicated. But to win this tournament you need to beat the best. “

– Reach the semifinals without taking on any top 20 tennis player:

“The ranking says one thing, but if they are playing these rounds it is for something. If Nishikori had not been injured he would be in the upper zone of the classification. In recent years he has been a very regular top ten. Davidovich if he reached the quarterfinals is because he has played incredibly well and defeated top quality players. Nishikori is a player who will do very well this year. If you look at his defeats on earth, he has lost three times against me and against Nadal at Godó in three sets . He beat the rest of the players. I have not seen him play a bad game, far from it. You have to respect all the players. I don’t choose who I play against, “he concluded.